Foothills Bridge Remains Closed to All Traffic
Prince George, B.C. – Foothills Boulevard between the Otway overpass and North Nechako Road is still closed to all traffic, vehicular, pedestrian and otherwise, as it has been since early this morning.
Prince George, B.C. – Foothills Boulevard between the Otway overpass and North Nechako Road is still closed to all traffic, vehicular, pedestrian and otherwise, as it has been since early this morning.
Cancer fundraiser aims for Number 1 Read full story (No Comments)
Prince George, B.C. – Residents of Prince George can breathe a little easier with the cancellation of a dust advisory issued on Tuesday. Read full story (3 Comments)
Two men dead, one wounded Read full story (No Comments)
Foothills/North Nechako area closed to traffic Read full story (No Comments)
Official opening not far off Read full story (5 Comments)
Fleury at CNC Feb.6 for free event Read full story (8 Comments)
Take a test to see whether you could use some help Read full story (2 Comments)
Suspect in court today Read full story (No Comments)
Hasn't been seen since last Thursday Read full story (No Comments)