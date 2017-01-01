250 News - Your News, Your Views, Now

January 1, 2017 1:14 am
Hello 2017!

happy-new-year2017

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy  and prosperous year ahead!

Posted on Sunday, January 1, 2017 @ 12:00 AM in Life by

Cariboo Cougars Drop Semi in O/T in Calgary

Belarus 5, Cariboo Cougars 4 Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 5:39 PM in Sports by

U.S. Beats Canada at World Juniors

Both teams head to quarter-finals Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 3:02 PM in Sports by

Gastro-intestinal Outbreak Hits Prince George

Stay home if you're sick Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 2:22 PM in News by

No Change on Nechako, Park Closures Remain

Security patrols for New Year's Eve Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 1:28 PM in News by

Significant Avalanche Danger in Much of BC

Check Avalanche Canada website Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 11:37 AM in News by

Party On, but Don’t Drink and Drive

There are options to get home safely Read full story (2 Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 10:58 AM in News by

Cariboo Cougars Advance to Semis At Mac’s

Battle Belarus this afternoon Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 10:55 AM in Sports by

Snowmobiler Killed in Avalanche Near Valemount

Unidentified male killed Friday Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 10:05 AM in News by

Business Barometer Climbs

December's mark best since March of 2015 Read full story (41 Comments)

Posted on Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 8:24 AM in News by
