February 1, 2017 12:19 pm
Police Nab Four Suspects, Seize Loaded Rife, in Break and Enter Case

Prince George, B.C. – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a break and enter at a Prince George home.

Update on Softwood Lumber File

Colin Barker provides update -photo 250 News Prince George, B.C.- The United States remains a critically important market for Canadian softwood lumber, but  with the end of the Softwood Lumber Agreement,  and a new  administration that favours “America First”   reaching a new agreement  is no easy feat. Read full story (3 Comments)

Three People Arrested in Forcible Confinement Investigation

Trudeau Abandons Electoral Reform

Prince George, B.C. – Although it was an election promise,  Prime Minister  Justin Trudeau  says  his government will not be moving forward with electoral reform. Read full story (17 Comments)

Fourth Murder Suspect Arrested

Lheidli T’enneh Express Concerns Over Kinder Morgan

Shaw Outage – Update

Enhancements and Capital Plan on the Agenda For Council

Prince George, B.C.- When Mayor and Council for the City of Prince George resume  their budget discussions today,   there will be a number of enhancements and   two significant  capital projects to be discussed. Read full story (No Comments)

School Board Approves Variance for Military Mess

Grade Configuration Changes in Mackenzie

