January 26, 2017 4:14 am
Foothills Bridge Remains Closed to All Traffic

Foothills Boulevard remains blocked at Otway overpass. Photos 250News

Prince George, B.C. – Foothills Boulevard between the Otway overpass and North Nechako Road is still closed to all traffic, vehicular, pedestrian and otherwise, as it has been since early this morning.

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 4:15 PM in News by

Relay For Life Marks 25th Anniversary in 2017

Cancer fundraiser aims for Number 1 Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 12:24 PM in News by

Dust Advisory for Prince George Rescinded

Prince George, B.C. – Residents of Prince George can breathe a little easier with the cancellation of a dust advisory issued on Tuesday. Read full story (3 Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 10:13 AM in News by

Massive Investigation Underway into Double Homicide

Two men dead, one wounded Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 9:33 AM in News by

Two Dead, One Wounded in Targeted Shooting in Prince George

Foothills/North Nechako area closed to traffic Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 6:19 AM in News by

CrossRoads Brewing to Host Weekend Open Houses

Official opening not far off Read full story (5 Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 6:00 AM in News by

Former NHL Star to Speak at CNC

Fleury at CNC Feb.6 for free event Read full story (8 Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 5:50 AM in News by

‘Let’s Talk’ About Mental Illness

Take a test to see whether you could use some help Read full story (2 Comments)

Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 5:45 AM in News by

Police Nab Suspect in Two Robberies

Suspect in court today Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 @ 3:06 PM in News by

Have You Seen Darren Kraeleman?

Hasn't been seen since last Thursday Read full story (No Comments)

Posted on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 @ 2:26 PM in News by
